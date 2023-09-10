 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TurtleQuest update for 10 September 2023

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12153491 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

feature: added Statistics Menu
feature: fullscreen on all devices
feature: auto language selection
feature: added visual cue to boss in lvl5 when getting to close
feature: added smoke to kettle in lvl5
fix: translated everything to german
fix: boulder event in lvl1 triggers again
fix: walking zones resized
fix: changing walking direction now less aggresive
fix: audio bug
update: updated IAP version

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2479141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link