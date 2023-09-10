feature: added Statistics Menu
feature: fullscreen on all devices
feature: auto language selection
feature: added visual cue to boss in lvl5 when getting to close
feature: added smoke to kettle in lvl5
fix: translated everything to german
fix: boulder event in lvl1 triggers again
fix: walking zones resized
fix: changing walking direction now less aggresive
fix: audio bug
update: updated IAP version
TurtleQuest update for 10 September 2023
Update
feature: added Statistics Menu
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update