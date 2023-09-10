A major update

General changes:
- performance improvements;
- bug fixes;
- improved landscape mode (works in all menus and in gameplay all the same);
- re-balanced wave clear timer;
- re-balanced some waves;
- one enemy fully reworked, made fighting it more engaging and more fair;
- improvements to behaviour of some enemies;
- improved ui, ux and feedback;
- your name is now highlighted on the scoreboard;
- new song for endless mode;
- improved music player behaviour;
New visuals settings:
- different sliders to make the game look as eye melting as possible (or tone the effects down);
- slider to increase/reduce the screenshake;
Controls options for mouse:
- offset between mouse cursor and the ship;
- option to lock mouse cursor inside the game window;
Controls options for gamepad:
- deadzone;
- response curve;
- you can now slow the movement down using right trigger/bumper;
Changed files in this update