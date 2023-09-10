 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

N-GON update for 10 September 2023

A major update

Share · View all patches · Build 12153441 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General changes:

  • performance improvements;
  • bug fixes;
  • improved landscape mode (works in all menus and in gameplay all the same);
  • re-balanced wave clear timer;
  • re-balanced some waves;
  • one enemy fully reworked, made fighting it more engaging and more fair;
  • improvements to behaviour of some enemies;
  • improved ui, ux and feedback;
  • your name is now highlighted on the scoreboard;
  • new song for endless mode;
  • improved music player behaviour;

New visuals settings:

  • different sliders to make the game look as eye melting as possible (or tone the effects down);
  • slider to increase/reduce the screenshake;

Controls options for mouse:

  • offset between mouse cursor and the ship;
  • option to lock mouse cursor inside the game window;

Controls options for gamepad:

  • deadzone;
  • response curve;
  • you can now slow the movement down using right trigger/bumper;

Changed files in this update

N-GON WIN Depot 1002591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1002592 Depot 1002592
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link