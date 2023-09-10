 Skip to content

Learn Japanese RPG: Hiragana Forbidden Speech update for 10 September 2023

Make Spacebar an Action key

Build 12153421

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For keyboard users, if you prefer Spacebar to be an Action key (rather than Cancel), you can now set it that way in the game's config file.

Here's the two-step process:
Happy learning!

Lun

