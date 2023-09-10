 Skip to content

Formula Bwoah update for 10 September 2023

Added Manager Mode and Removed Pay to Win elements from the game

New Features:

  • Manager Mode: A new mode that allows the player to focus less on driving and more on the strategic elements of the game
  • Manager Mode has been added to the 1v1 duel mode and the public and private party lobby

Improvements:

  • Chest Crew boxes cannot be bought from real money anymore. The only way to get them is by playing the game.
  • Made some tweaks to the AI racing line

Changes:

  • Series 1 of 1v1 mode starts with 4 laps instead of 8 laps
  • Reverted back to the old Engine mode consume and refill speed

