Update Notes For EA 0.1.3.1360

New Features:
- Added Perfect Dodge mechanism, where you will get recovered after a perfect dodge.
- Add achievements showcase
Fixes:
- Fixed critical crashes.
- Fixed the issue where the dungeon of the mountain horizon can probably get clipped into the mountains.
- Fixed the issue where the dungeon of Frozen Island was not generated properly. (The player kept falling after spawned)
- Fixed the issue where AI got stucked sometimes.
- Fixed the issue where you can't open the color shards chest from side.
Improvements:
- The explosive crystal deal less damage on the player now.
- Remade the texture of Inferno Dragon.
- Improved the listener position.
- Camera movements are less laggy/slippery now.
- Performance optimized especially on PC with small memory.
- Player takes less damage from falling now.
and a bunch of small improvements.
Changed files in this update