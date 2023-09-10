 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Koler update for 10 September 2023

Update Notes For EA 0.1.3.1360

Share · View all patches · Build 12153386 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features:

  1. Added Perfect Dodge mechanism, where you will get recovered after a perfect dodge.
  2. Add achievements showcase

Fixes:

  1. Fixed critical crashes.
  2. Fixed the issue where the dungeon of the mountain horizon can probably get clipped into the mountains.
  3. Fixed the issue where the dungeon of Frozen Island was not generated properly. (The player kept falling after spawned)
  4. Fixed the issue where AI got stucked sometimes.
  5. Fixed the issue where you can't open the color shards chest from side.

Improvements:

  1. The explosive crystal deal less damage on the player now.
  2. Remade the texture of Inferno Dragon.
  3. Improved the listener position.
  4. Camera movements are less laggy/slippery now.
  5. Performance optimized especially on PC with small memory.
  6. Player takes less damage from falling now.

and a bunch of small improvements.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2109021 Depot 2109021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link