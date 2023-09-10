 Skip to content

与我签订契约，成为救世勇者吧！ update for 10 September 2023

Update Log#52——v0.8.33

Update Log#52——v0.8.33

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update mainly adjusts the beheading and black hole elements, and further increases the types of artifacts.

Card adjustment:
  • Execution==Effect Adjustment==The chain execution generated by Execution is changed to a shadow card (that is to say, the execution needs to be completed within one round and can no longer span rounds). In addition, the cost of execution is changed to 1 fee.
  • Execution+==Effect adjustment==Chain Execution+ is changed to shadow card, the cost of Execution+ is changed to 1, and the power is changed to 25
  • Black hole element == Effect adjustment == The upper limit of attack power obtained from friendly death elements is increased to 25
  • Black hole element +==Effect adjustment==There is no upper limit on the attack power of friendly death elements.
Global adjustments:
  • Attack ring == New artifact == When no skill card is drawn at the beginning, a skill card will be drawn directly
  • Summoning Ring == New Artifact == When no element card is drawn at the beginning, an element card will be drawn directly.
  • Auxiliary ring == New artifact == When no special card is drawn at the beginning, an auxiliary card will be drawn directly
  • Picture book related content updates

