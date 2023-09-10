 Skip to content

我的修仙传奇 update for 10 September 2023

1.0.8

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Repair

  1. Fix the new version list selection confusion

  2. Fixed no level display after crossing 10 tiers

  3. Fix that more buttons are displayed in the bag interface

  4. The combat interface can select the Reiki related talisman

