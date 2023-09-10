 Skip to content

Conflict FPS Playtest update for 10 September 2023

UPDATE 10 SEP 2023 - New Team Spawn Voices, Spawn Area Fixes and Some UI Changes

Build 12153301 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • ADDED: Voice for deploying with team name.
  • FIXED: Old Market Town: Changed moved some spawn point areas to stop spawning into walls and cover objects.
  • CHANGED: UI Changes: The join team buttons on the before and after game screens are now easier to read.
  • CHANGED: UI changes: Ammo remaining and health indicators are now the same height. The health indicator bar is now thicker.

