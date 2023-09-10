Enemy Helicopters Beta Update

This update adds the following...
-
Reverted some code in the camera movement system to see if it fixes some TrackIR stuttering. TrackIR users please let me know if you experience jittering/stuttering/jumping issues when in cockpit views.
-
Fixed bug which would cause an error and potentially prevent missile guiding correctly when designating a "none-target" e.g. Terrain
-
Added animated troops to the rear bay of the Lynx 3. They don't do anything and don't add any weight to the helicopter. This is just to see if it works and how much overhead skinned mesh animations cost.
Let me know if you have any major FPS drops when using the Lynx 3 ːsteamhappyː
Changed depots in enemyhelicopters branch