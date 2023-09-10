 Skip to content

Planet Iridium update for 10 September 2023

Planet Iridium V 0.1.20 Update

Build 12153247 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New additions to Planet Iridium:

  • Quick inventory transfer with ( Shift click ).
  • In-game music.
  • Mini map.
  • Blacked out background on starting cutscenes.
  • Pause game when in game menu is open.

Bugs that are fixed:

  • Missions getting stuck.
  • Items disappearing when dropped.
  • Coming soon bug on "Upgrades Station".
  • Copper spawning by player spawn area in the beginning of a game.
  • Torches causing frame loss.
  • Adjustments on post-processing.

Upcoming changes:

  • Full re-build of enemies, mainly enemy behaviours
  • New types of enemies.
  • Chapter 2 of Planet Iridium's storyline.
  • Building system.
  • Colony system.
  • Trading system.
  • Safe Valleys map
  • Procedural raider bases.
  • Hoard events.
  • More items in "Crafting Station".
  • Adding of new weapons, such as guns, gun attachments and upgrades.
  • Machine automation
  • Helper bots.
  • Base and colony management systems.
  • Weather system
  • Day and night cycle.
  • Seasons.
  • Machine upgrades.
  • Player skill trees.
  • Economy management.

