Planet Iridium V 0.1.20 Update

New additions to Planet Iridium:
- Quick inventory transfer with ( Shift click ).
- In-game music.
- Mini map.
- Blacked out background on starting cutscenes.
- Pause game when in game menu is open.
Bugs that are fixed:
- Missions getting stuck.
- Items disappearing when dropped.
- Coming soon bug on "Upgrades Station".
- Copper spawning by player spawn area in the beginning of a game.
- Torches causing frame loss.
- Adjustments on post-processing.
Upcoming changes:
- Full re-build of enemies, mainly enemy behaviours
- New types of enemies.
- Chapter 2 of Planet Iridium's storyline.
- Building system.
- Colony system.
- Trading system.
- Safe Valleys map
- Procedural raider bases.
- Hoard events.
- More items in "Crafting Station".
- Adding of new weapons, such as guns, gun attachments and upgrades.
- Machine automation
- Helper bots.
- Base and colony management systems.
- Weather system
- Day and night cycle.
- Seasons.
- Machine upgrades.
- Player skill trees.
- Economy management.
Changed files in this update