Wardudes Update 1.42

Hello comrades!

It took some time, but update 1.42 is here, with a lot of new and improved things!

Major changes

Added Nutshots and headshots effect, with custom death animations (they have no gameplay effect at the moment)

Badly hurt dudes now have a cast on a random limb, and they walk slower

Sprint button has been disabled, base walking speed is increased

Crouching speed is decreased, now crouching disables detection from mines and turrets

Changed all the starting items of each class (I need your feedback about this)

Dudes now have animated hands with fingers, all animations have been updated with hand gestures, and new animations have been added!

New weapon: The Raygun

Shoot an electric ray to your enemy to shock them to the bone, and create an electrical chain effect with all the other nearby dudes!

Minor changes

New splashy blood effect

Jetpack fuel duration decreased

Eccess damage is now shown when a dude is killed instead of it being rouded up to their remaining HP

Want to participate in the betterment of Wardudes? Join our Discord Server and let us know your thoughts!