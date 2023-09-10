Wardudes Update 1.42

Hello comrades!
It took some time, but update 1.42 is here, with a lot of new and improved things!
Major changes
- Added Nutshots and headshots effect, with custom death animations (they have no gameplay effect at the moment)
- Badly hurt dudes now have a cast on a random limb, and they walk slower
- Sprint button has been disabled, base walking speed is increased
- Crouching speed is decreased, now crouching disables detection from mines and turrets
- Changed all the starting items of each class (I need your feedback about this)
- Dudes now have animated hands with fingers, all animations have been updated with hand gestures, and new animations have been added!
- New weapon: The Raygun
Shoot an electric ray to your enemy to shock them to the bone, and create an electrical chain effect with all the other nearby dudes!
Minor changes
- New splashy blood effect
- Jetpack fuel duration decreased
- Eccess damage is now shown when a dude is killed instead of it being rouded up to their remaining HP
