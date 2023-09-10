 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Planet of War: The Legend of Fu update for 10 September 2023

Lower difficulty option

Share · View all patches · Build 12153234 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added a menu button to lower the difficulty during a run
-added difficulty "Very Easy"

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2390531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link