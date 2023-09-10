 Skip to content

Rogue: Genesia update for 10 September 2023

Hotfix 0.9.0.3a

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Now I'm going to start working on the new demo

QoL

  • Objective indicator's arrow now blink so it's easier to notice them
  • Objective indicator's no longer rest on the very edge of the screen, but slightly more centered

Change

  • Tweaking to how knockback is handled
    Maximum applicable knockback is no longer (MaxSingularKB x MaxSingularKB) but (MaxSingularKB x log(MaxSingularKB)),
    This should reduce the strength of knockback in the most extreme case

Optimizations

  • Another major optimization to how damage processing is handled
    About a x5 performance increase on damage processing,
    I Don't think I can get more performance on damage processing without rewriting half the game

Fixes

  • Throwing knife not giving back dash
  • Thorn Firework not working
  • Storm staff special effect not working
  • Red Skull projectile not being destroyed when killing an enemy
  • Banishment icon not disappearing when rerolling a card (definitely fixed this time)
  • Rift/interdimensional rose's rift affecting bosses (again)
  • Selling health not possible if you didn't had more gold than what it would pay you.
  • Icicle trail sometime going through the screen to a newly spawned one

