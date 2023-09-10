Hotfix 0.9.0.3a

Objective indicator's arrow now blink so it's easier to notice them
Objective indicator's no longer rest on the very edge of the screen, but slightly more centered
Change
Tweaking to how knockback is handled
Maximum applicable knockback is no longer (MaxSingularKB x MaxSingularKB) but (MaxSingularKB x log(MaxSingularKB)),
This should reduce the strength of knockback in the most extreme case
Optimizations
Another major optimization to how damage processing is handled
About a x5 performance increase on damage processing,
I Don't think I can get more performance on damage processing without rewriting half the game
Fixes
Throwing knife not giving back dash
Thorn Firework not working
Storm staff special effect not working
Red Skull projectile not being destroyed when killing an enemy
Banishment icon not disappearing when rerolling a card (definitely fixed this time)
