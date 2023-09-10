 Skip to content

Hkons Beanrunner update for 10 September 2023

LVL 2 IS OUTT, DASH WITH LEFT CLICK!!!!

Hkons Beanrunner update for 10 September 2023

Build 12153191 · Last edited by Wendy

MADE LEVEL 2 AND ADDED A DASH AND FIXED SOME STUFF.
Probably wont make much more on this game, dont realy feel like workin on it much anymore

