[Beta Branch] v0.3.4t2 Update

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Added level parameter Hexagonal Enemy.

Added 4 types of hexagon minions or minion groups.

Added 2 types of hexagon bosses.

Reworked the challenge Minion Sea.

Added 3 new challenges.

How To Get Beta Branch

Right-click on Geometry Arena in your Steam library. Click on "Properties". Click on "Betas" tab. Select "beta" from the drop-down box in the top right。 UPDATE AND PLAY!

Notice

Please be aware that the beta branch may contain potential bugs, which could even result in save file corruption. Ensure you regularly back up your saves.

Here is the path of save file:

%UserProfile%\AppData\LocalLow\011 Games\Geometry Arena 2

If you encounter any bugs, please report them to me. I will fix them immediately (if I'm awake).

Any suggestions and feedback. please feel free to tell me via Steam or Discord!

