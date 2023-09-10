 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Datura Time update for 10 September 2023

More tweaks and minor bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12153019 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed outro screen input bug
Fixed minor gameplay bugs
Neatened up the UI
Tweaked gameplay and controls

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2425361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link