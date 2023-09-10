Battle for Vega: Patch 05 (v0.3.7.0)

In our third major update we made quite the list of small internal changes to the scoring and the balance of the game. But the main event is the brand new Arcade mode — this mode it’s entirely separated from the regular Story mode. Here you are using preset loadouts that gradually change the more you play. They are no upgrades, no credits, no directives, or bonus levels. Everyone plays on an equal ground, so it’s best mode to try to reach better time and score from your friends.

Settings: Keyboard Remapping support added, for all in-game controls

Arcade mode added to the game, with no credits, no Upgrades, and NO escape!

Local leaderboard saves your best complete runs to compare against (Time and Score)

Multiple small bugs fixes for the Bonus ships

Scores are adjusted across the game