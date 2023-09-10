 Skip to content

我的修仙传奇 update for 10 September 2023

1.0.7

Share · View all patches · Build 12152956 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Repair

  1. The cloud archive can be used normally

  2. Non-refining method can be selected when repairing refining

  3. Cangming Island attack Red scorpion does not withhold blood (supplement shield tips)

  4. No monsters found after 100% exploration progress

  5. Click the formation method to add tips when refining

optimize

  1. Optimized the list boxes for selecting recipes, dispatching characters, fighting and changing spells (added quantity, level, switch button, etc.)

  2. It shows the increase ratio of the gathering spirit array to the chain chamber, which slightly increases the consumption of spiritual stone

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2468601
  • Loading history…
