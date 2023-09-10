Repair
-
The cloud archive can be used normally
-
Non-refining method can be selected when repairing refining
-
Cangming Island attack Red scorpion does not withhold blood (supplement shield tips)
-
No monsters found after 100% exploration progress
-
Click the formation method to add tips when refining
optimize
-
Optimized the list boxes for selecting recipes, dispatching characters, fighting and changing spells (added quantity, level, switch button, etc.)
-
It shows the increase ratio of the gathering spirit array to the chain chamber, which slightly increases the consumption of spiritual stone
Changed files in this update