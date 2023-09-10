 Skip to content

Tim Climpy's Warfair update for 10 September 2023

0.92.7

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update this week! New depth of field effect and some bug fixes all round!

  • Updated some shaders for optimisation
  • Updated cloth physics
  • Added Depth of Field when using a scope
  • Added some more cover in El Mondo map
  • Fixed some button alignment issues on main menu
  • Tweaked some walls on Temple map
  • Fixed some issues with kill streaks on death
  • Fixed issue with kill streaks not always detecting players on FFA
  • Increase paintball damage a little
  • Reduced intro volume again!
  • Fixed some minor script errors
  • Small fixes to mesh batching

