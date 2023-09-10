Small update this week! New depth of field effect and some bug fixes all round!
- Updated some shaders for optimisation
- Updated cloth physics
- Added Depth of Field when using a scope
- Added some more cover in El Mondo map
- Fixed some button alignment issues on main menu
- Tweaked some walls on Temple map
- Fixed some issues with kill streaks on death
- Fixed issue with kill streaks not always detecting players on FFA
- Increase paintball damage a little
- Reduced intro volume again!
- Fixed some minor script errors
- Small fixes to mesh batching
Changed files in this update