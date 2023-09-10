Patch Notes 0.1.4

Major Inna Update:

In order to make playing as Inna, smooth, satisfying and fair. Every Inna animation have either have been remade, or tweaked.

Big animation changes. These animations have been fully remade.

Inna SwordArt Harmony Ground (Old version is Inna SwordAttack 1). Inna SwordAttack 2 have been removed

Inna SwordArt Harmony Ground Up (Old version is Inna SwordAttack Up)

Inna SwordArt Harmony Air (Old version is Inna SwordAttack Air)

Inna SwordArt Harmony Air Up (Old version is Inna SwordAttack Air Up)

Inna SwordArt Harmony Air Down (Old version is Inna SwordAttack Air Down)

Inna Jump Heroic (Replaces old Inna Jump. This version is a lot smoother, and it has a lot of transition animations in JumpTree)

Inna DoubleJump Heroic (Replaces old Inna DoubleJump)

Inna WallJump Heroic (Replaces old Inna WallJump)

Inna Balancing on edge

Inna Void Spear

Inna Void Spear Air

Inna Hang On Wall

Inna White Thunder Ground

Inna White Thunder Air

Inna White Thunder Air Up

Inna White Thunder Air Down

Medium size animation changes. These animations use old animation ideas, but fixes things like body proportions, hair flow, etc. It’s big enough, but not full redo.

Inna Look Down

Inna Void Rage

Inna Run

Inna Wake Up (Plays at the start of new game)

Small animation changes. These animations have small fixes. Like a little shorter hair, skirt or fix feet size, etc.

Inna Idle

Inna Consume Potions

Inna Consume Scrolls

Inna Look Up

Inna NellaBow Ground

Inna NellaBow Ground Up

Inna Shoot Fireball

Inna Shoot Fireball Air

Inna DragonBreathe

Inna Bonfire Sit

Inna Bonfire Chilling

Inna Bonfire Get Up

Inna Bonfire Sleeping

Inna Bonfire Wake Up

Inna Walk

Inna Hurt

Inna Void Dive

UI Update.

New Equipment page. Moved from Inventory page. In future there will be new Arts. First Arts is SwordArt Harmony, default art. In general arts are melee oriented, while magic spells are range oriented.

Upgrade page rechecked. Sword Slot deleted. New passive mana restore slot.

Bugfixes:

More Consistent Hitboxes

Enemies in Old Ruins have more camera shakes

Old Ruins platforms tweaked to be more satisfying because of the new Inna WallJump.

Help information buttons was rechecked on every page and fixed (This is when you open page, at the bottom, there is information button images)

Shop page, Inventory page a lot of small and weird bugs, now fixed

Now Inna jumps a little higher, so you don’t need to use doublejump too often,

Jump up, jump down, walljump audio wasn’t connected to animator fixed

Small Additions:

Can now open map by pressing map button (on pc is Tab)

Fireflies (Collectable) now is bigger

Collectable stuff that drops from enemy will disappear if not collected after 2 minutes

Now Items have full information with numbers.

New Unlock System (will be useful in future).

Some Items now disabled, will be open after progressing in game further.

Dialogue System related updates:

After rechecking every dialogue image, there was a lot of small body proportion inconstancies, now fixed:

Dialogue_Inna_Normal

Dialogue_Inna_Confused

Dialogue_Inna_Horrified

Dialogue_Inna_I_See

Dialogue_Inna_Not_Sure

Dialogue_Inna_Inna_Pain

Dialogue_Inna_Relieved

Dialogue_Inna_Serious

Dialogue_Yara_Normal

Dialogue_Yara_Happy

Dialogue_Cynti_TeachMod

Dialogue_Cynti_Confused

Dialogue_Cynti_Laughing

Dialogue_Cynti_Normal

Dialogue_Syll_StackingStones

Dialogue_Syll_Normal

Syll_Stacking_Stones Animation remake

New Old ruins 15 Cynti dialogue

New Tutorial dialogue

Note: Next Update will be new Biome.