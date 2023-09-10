Patch Notes 0.1.4

Major Inna Update:
In order to make playing as Inna, smooth, satisfying and fair. Every Inna animation have either have been remade, or tweaked.
Big animation changes. These animations have been fully remade.
- Inna SwordArt Harmony Ground (Old version is Inna SwordAttack 1). Inna SwordAttack 2 have been removed
- Inna SwordArt Harmony Ground Up (Old version is Inna SwordAttack Up)
- Inna SwordArt Harmony Air (Old version is Inna SwordAttack Air)
- Inna SwordArt Harmony Air Up (Old version is Inna SwordAttack Air Up)
- Inna SwordArt Harmony Air Down (Old version is Inna SwordAttack Air Down)
- Inna Jump Heroic (Replaces old Inna Jump. This version is a lot smoother, and it has a lot of transition animations in JumpTree)
- Inna DoubleJump Heroic (Replaces old Inna DoubleJump)
- Inna WallJump Heroic (Replaces old Inna WallJump)
- Inna Balancing on edge
- Inna Void Spear
- Inna Void Spear Air
- Inna Hang On Wall
- Inna White Thunder Ground
- Inna White Thunder Air
- Inna White Thunder Air Up
- Inna White Thunder Air Down
Medium size animation changes. These animations use old animation ideas, but fixes things like body proportions, hair flow, etc. It’s big enough, but not full redo.
- Inna Look Down
- Inna Void Rage
- Inna Run
- Inna Wake Up (Plays at the start of new game)
Small animation changes. These animations have small fixes. Like a little shorter hair, skirt or fix feet size, etc.
- Inna Idle
- Inna Consume Potions
- Inna Consume Scrolls
- Inna Look Up
- Inna NellaBow Ground
- Inna NellaBow Ground Up
- Inna Shoot Fireball
- Inna Shoot Fireball Air
- Inna DragonBreathe
- Inna Bonfire Sit
- Inna Bonfire Chilling
- Inna Bonfire Get Up
- Inna Bonfire Sleeping
- Inna Bonfire Wake Up
- Inna Walk
- Inna Hurt
- Inna Void Dive
UI Update.
New Equipment page. Moved from Inventory page. In future there will be new Arts. First Arts is SwordArt Harmony, default art. In general arts are melee oriented, while magic spells are range oriented.
Upgrade page rechecked. Sword Slot deleted. New passive mana restore slot.
Bugfixes:
More Consistent Hitboxes
Enemies in Old Ruins have more camera shakes
Old Ruins platforms tweaked to be more satisfying because of the new Inna WallJump.
Help information buttons was rechecked on every page and fixed (This is when you open page, at the bottom, there is information button images)
Shop page, Inventory page a lot of small and weird bugs, now fixed
Now Inna jumps a little higher, so you don’t need to use doublejump too often,
Jump up, jump down, walljump audio wasn’t connected to animator fixed
Small Additions:
Can now open map by pressing map button (on pc is Tab)
Fireflies (Collectable) now is bigger
Collectable stuff that drops from enemy will disappear if not collected after 2 minutes
Now Items have full information with numbers.
New Unlock System (will be useful in future).
Some Items now disabled, will be open after progressing in game further.
Dialogue System related updates:
After rechecking every dialogue image, there was a lot of small body proportion inconstancies, now fixed:
Dialogue_Inna_Normal
Dialogue_Inna_Confused
Dialogue_Inna_Horrified
Dialogue_Inna_I_See
Dialogue_Inna_Not_Sure
Dialogue_Inna_Inna_Pain
Dialogue_Inna_Relieved
Dialogue_Inna_Serious
Dialogue_Yara_Normal
Dialogue_Yara_Happy
Dialogue_Cynti_TeachMod
Dialogue_Cynti_Confused
Dialogue_Cynti_Laughing
Dialogue_Cynti_Normal
Dialogue_Syll_StackingStones
Dialogue_Syll_Normal
Syll_Stacking_Stones Animation remake
New Old ruins 15 Cynti dialogue
New Tutorial dialogue
Note: Next Update will be new Biome.
