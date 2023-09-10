Update v0.2.1

A few words from the developers

We are constantly working on the game. In the last few weeks, we mainly focused on tweaking and adding some animations. We also added new enemies and new items. We have completely redesigned the Craftbook so that it is more clear and generally makes crafting easier for players. We have identified and fixed several major and many minor bugs. The game is almost completely ready for translation into other languages. The game already contains an almost complete translation into our native language (Czech). We will gradually add more languages in the coming months.

New Version 0.2.1

Character Management

We finally added the ability to manage game characters. From now on it is possible to create a new character or switch between them as needed. Practically, this means that you can create, for example, one character for Single Player and other characters for playing with friends, for example.



It is also preparation for the upcoming updates, when we will soon start working on RPG elements such as skills and various passive character improvements.



This update also adds to the game the option to choose the so-called Online Save Slot when playing online (ie when you are not playing locally or hosting an online world). Practically, this means that you can have up to 3 characters played on one server and switch between them at will before connecting.

Map and quests

Discovered locations and custom points on the map and completed tasks are now saved separately for each character in each created world. So you can start a new world and complete all the tasks from the beginning with the same character. When playing online, it is now exactly the same: for each visited server, data about discovered locations, own points on the map and completed tasks is stored separately.

New Game Character

We have added a new playable character to the game. Now you can choose from six different playable characters. So far, all characters have identical properties. This will probably change once we implement various skills and each character will have their specific strengths.

Other changes

change of ingredients for the production of some items (e.g. Bandages, First Aid Kits, etc.)

we added some new items (e.g. Asian hat)

a new 3D model of a trader who travels randomly around the world

exhaustion animations for different types of Lowlifes for a better overview of the combat situation

improved the visual effect of the recoil of firearms

fixing various bugs

What's next?

We are working hard on version v0.3, which will include skills and new quests. We call the current state of the map working T1, because it offers content that should familiarize the player with the game as best as possible and give him many dozens of hours of fun. After implementing the skills, we plan to focus on T2 content, which will be another piece of the map (which has no static locations yet) and that means a lot of new content - cities, outposts, villages, new enemies, merchants, new weapons, armor, vehicles, etc.

In parallel, we will try to bring other language translations.

Play on our official server

In conclusion, we would like to remind you again that you can play on our official public server, which is called Public Alpha Server EU and you can find it in the game in the Multiplayer section.

You can also chat with us about game development on our Discord. Your feedback is important to us.