Isles of Pangaea update for 10 September 2023

Creature Loading/Unloading Changes

Build 12152827 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Made some changes to where creature loading and unloading is queued so there should be no spikes of lots of creatures loading or unloading at any one time. This should help even out FPS some.

