September and Early Spooktober Update

Added new pause menu UI for the portal hub level and dungeons. This UI will control the player's inventory items purchased from armor, item, and enchantment NPCs. It also displays the new map and quest log.
Added new pumpkin helms for the Necromancer, Warrior, Sorcerer, Fighter, Ravager, and Archer. This can be equipped by talking to the Saelix armor vendor and clicking the pumpkin helm icon under the helm menu.
Updated the main menu's UI and fixed bugs related to the stationary characters during load / create character selection.
Added a rotate left or right feature during load / create character. While the player holds the left mouse button, they can control moving their selected character left or right by moving their mouse left or right.
Added more screen resolution options in the new pause menu's UI dropdown selector.
Removed the Tutorial for updates. Currently it uses outdated information and will be added back in coming updates. With the new UI and training dummies available in the portal hub, there is ideally enough information for the player to learn the game quickly in spite of having no specific tutorial level currently.
Updated the Enchanter and Ulfr item vendor UI. The old UI felt low quality while being functional. The new UI is much higher quality work and helps to unify the overal sense of design quality in Cryptr.
Added new UI icons with tooltips to show each player's spellbook with new information. The mana cost, cooldown, and keybinds are now shown as part of the tooltip.
Fixed a bug during load / create character where the Warrior's position malfunctioned.
Added a new 'Skip Current Song' button in the new pause menu. Click on the diamond icon to the left of this text near the buttom under the sound settings, and if there are multiple songs in that scene then it will start to play a non-repeated random song from the list.
Added multiple songs, usually no more than 5 or 7, to each dungeon and the portal hub. Originally there was only 1 song played repeatedly in dungeons. By adding new songs, the hope is to expand the atmosphere of Cryptr while not boring the player with the same music if they choose to listen to it.
Removed the AI Wander option from the with enchanter. This ensures that the player can find her reliably in the scene, and that she won't move away from the player and close the UI while they are reading the enchantment vendor UI.
Optimzied FPS in the splash screen and main menu scene by removing extra game objects and by rebaking camera occlusion. By doing this hopefully the first main menu scene can be loaded quicker and runs with a higher FPS for the player.
