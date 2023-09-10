Added photo-taking tips for the indoor second level.
Introduced a stamina feature for outdoor photo-taking levels, allowing for quick movement using the Shift key when stamina is available.
Included completion tips for outdoor photo-taking levels.
Added language options for Russian, Japanese, French, and Portuguese in the language settings.
接触(The Encounter) update for 10 September 2023
2023.09.10 Update Announcement:
