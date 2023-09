If I had a nickel for every time a friend playtesting the game found a bug involving the stunner (that I never found in my hundreds of plays), I'd have two nickels. Which isn't a lot, but it's weird it happened twice.

Anyway, the bug in question is that the stun effect would play while you're being killed. This was because of a little mistake in the code where the projectile would ALWAYS play the effect when destroyed. Now it shouldn't play if you're dead! :)