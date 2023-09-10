 Skip to content

永恒至尊 Eternal Supreme update for 10 September 2023

September 10th Update Notes

September 10th Update Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.The sharing platform for the English version has been changed to Facebook and Twitter, while the Chinese version remains unchanged.
2.Optimization of the timing for saving level progress.
3.Addition of some secondary confirmation ui.
4.Fixed some bugs.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2082521 Depot 2082521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2082522
  • Loading history…
