1.The sharing platform for the English version has been changed to Facebook and Twitter, while the Chinese version remains unchanged.
2.Optimization of the timing for saving level progress.
3.Addition of some secondary confirmation ui.
4.Fixed some bugs.
永恒至尊 Eternal Supreme update for 10 September 2023
September 10th Update Notes
