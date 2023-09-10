 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vampire Mansion update for 10 September 2023

September 10 (Sunday) Update - Vampire detection tool added

Share · View all patches · Build 12152399 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adds "Vampire Detection Tool" available in hard mode.
Based on the character, you can see the direction in which Velina is located.

※You can choose whether to use it when entering a secret passage in hard mode.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2280521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link