希罗之书（The Book Of Hiro） update for 10 September 2023

Explanation on Black Screen and Flashback Issues

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players, we are aware of the issue of black screen and flashing, and we are currently locating the problem. In order to solve problems faster and better, we sincerely invite everyone to join our official group 812414789 and contact our customer service to submit screen recording and game logs of the black screen/flash back process, helping us optimize and solve problems better. Thank you for your support!

