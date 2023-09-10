Patch Notes for Version 0.1.2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Rooster Aficionados!

A new update has been released!

This update features some additions to the level editor, such as the ability to change the color of the main light source or "sun light", and also a new object category featuring light sources of several colors, so now you can make a purple forest or an alien city if you want!

Starting with this update, players will have a selection of built/in maps to start playing right away, without the need of having to download user maps first.

This is a small update but soon there will be more frequent updates with bug fixes, better AI and the addition of a new playable character!

If you cannot find any matches hop into the discord server using the option in the main menu and let us know so we can host some!

As always, Have fun and see you in the streets of New Sun City!

[Dev] Cuurian - Lobosandia