Be Vigilant! update for 10 September 2023

Tactical view testing version 1

Build 12152368 · Last edited by Wendy

Testing starting out in "always third-person" mode. When playing you can turn on top down camera swapping when outdoors. "Tactical camera". Also some small fixes with animation, camera view and audio.

