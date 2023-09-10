 Skip to content

SwarmsurgE update for 10 September 2023

SwarmsurgE released into early access.

Share · View all patches · Build 12152344 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


SwarmsurgE has finally been released into early access. As with most early access games, some bugs are expected. I have created a thread here where users can submit bug reports.

Additionally we are working on balance changes, and new content to be added over the coming weeks and months. Any feedback can be posted here.

If you purchase this game, many thanks from the (very) small team here at Screaming Games. We're really just two people trying to make a fun game, so we look forward to any feedback.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 12152344
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2377341
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2377342
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2377343
