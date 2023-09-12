DLC The Gloom Below is OUT NOW! Redeem it for free!

Hey there,

We're excited to share that "The Gloom Below", the DLC for The Chant, is OUT NOW, and you can manually redeem it through the Steam store for free. This DLC continues the story after the events of The Chant, shedding light on Jess's journey and delving deeper into the history of Prismic Science.

In "The Gloom Below," you'll embark on a new adventure after escaping the eerie challenges of Glory Island. You'll venture into a surreal realm where The Gloom intertwines with the real world. Collaborating with the Anton Family and uncovering the stories of trapped cultists, players will face unexpected challenges while collecting unique items to combat The Gloom. If you haven't joined the spiritual session, now is the ideal moment to immerse yourself in The Gloom and explore a twisted world of cosmic horror.

The gameplay of The Gloom Below

This expansion offers a challenging new structure that encourages replayability and experimentation to survive. Death provides its rewards as you return to the Nexus to upgrade your abilities and earn new weapons. Drain the energy from Monroe and his acolytes to unlock 18 new ability modifiers, enabling powerful combinations for damaging, evading threats, or immobilizing adversaries. Each creature you encounter presents distinct vulnerabilities that require creative exploitation.

New Content

This expansion enriches the lore, enhances your abilities, and introduces new weaponry, ingredients, and, of course, new enemies. The gameplay emphasizes action and combat, offering plenty of thrilling moments. With the Gloom eroding Jess' sanity, her mind and body are under constant threat. New entities lurk in the shadows, and brutal creatures relentlessly hunt you down. To survive, you must fight hard and think strategically, managing your inventory and adapting tactics. Bring down a host of teleporting Hyperleeches with the power of plasma as you charge up the iridescent blade to slice through the evasive Skulks.

Main Game Improvements

But that's not all; with this release, we've included a list of significant improvements to the base game! We've revised the Mind Body Spirit experience system, enhanced AI and combat mechanics, and improved the visual experience by making the colors in The Gloom world more vibrant and distinct.

How to redeem your DLC version

To redeem your free DLC for The Chant, you need to own the base game. Then, you can redeem it on the DLC store page using the following link:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2190430/The_Chant__The_Gloom_Below/

_

That is all for now, we hope you will enjoy your adventure in The Gloom!

Sincerely,

Brasstoken Team

_