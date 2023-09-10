 Skip to content

ImmaterialAI update for 10 September 2023

ImmaterialAI 5.31

This update marks a milestone for the ImmaterialAI community, being the first one to bring an entirely-community-contributed language to the platform, thanks Sergei for making this possible from the whole team!

Full Russian language support

Other

  • (Plus only) temporarily removed the world exclusion filtering from node tree and graph generation as nodes from worlds that weren't excluded WOULD faultly get excluded from trees and graphs

