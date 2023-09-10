ImmaterialAI 5.31

This update marks a milestone for the ImmaterialAI community, being the first one to bring an entirely-community-contributed language to the platform, thanks Sergei for making this possible from the whole team!
Full Russian language support
- contributed by Сергей Романович Рыжков, HUGE thanks for all the great work
- select from settings/main menu
Other
- (Plus only) temporarily removed the world exclusion filtering from node tree and graph generation as nodes from worlds that weren't excluded WOULD faultly get excluded from trees and graphs
Changed files in this update