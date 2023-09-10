 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator update for 10 September 2023

Small Modding Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 12152273 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've been keeping an eye on things that break as folks mod them, and the latest fixes are in this latest build! Let us know if anything else goes wrong in the meantime.

--Xalavier

Changed files in this update

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator Content Depot 1507781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link