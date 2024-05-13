 Skip to content

MAJOR Roxy Raccoon's Bowling Bash update for 13 May 2024

Burning Brimstone Expansion

MAJOR Roxy Raccoon's Bowling Bash update for 13 May 2024

Burning Brimstone Expansion

Build 12152163 · Last edited 13 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1 New Level, Achievement & Cosmetics

Burning Brimstone Stage

  • Available in both Arcade & Totem Tracker.
  • Online leaderboards are added.
  • 3 unlockable fur colors.
  • 3 unlockable cosmetics.
  • 1 New Ball.
  • New Achievement added for beating the target score.

U.I. Improvements

  • New glow effects on the Start Screen
  • Various Button Colors modified for easier readability

2 New Announcers

  • Available in all game modes!

Colorblind Settings

  • New accessibility options available for all game modes.

