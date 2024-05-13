Burning Brimstone Expansion

1 New Level, Achievement & Cosmetics
Burning Brimstone Stage
- Available in both Arcade & Totem Tracker.
- Online leaderboards are added.
- 3 unlockable fur colors.
- 3 unlockable cosmetics.
- 1 New Ball.
- New Achievement added for beating the target score.
U.I. Improvements
- New glow effects on the Start Screen
- Various Button Colors modified for easier readability
2 New Announcers
- Available in all game modes!
Colorblind Settings
- New accessibility options available for all game modes.
Changed files in this update