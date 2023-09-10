- Added Day Time Stages
- Improved looks and optimization of DOF
- Improved shadows distance
- Updated stages images
- Baked reflection probes
Celebrity Kombat update for 10 September 2023
Update v1.2.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2240391 Depot 2240391
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update