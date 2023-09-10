 Skip to content

Celebrity Kombat update for 10 September 2023

Update v1.2.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Day Time Stages
  • Improved looks and optimization of DOF
  • Improved shadows distance
  • Updated stages images
  • Baked reflection probes

