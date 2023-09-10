 Skip to content

Tamer Vale update for 10 September 2023

v1.5 Update notes

Last edited by Wendy

New small features/ Improvement

  • In battle, after clicking a card (without releasing the mouse), you can cancel its use with a right-click or by pressing the escape key
  • A new map button is added on the top of the screen, you can check the map anytime
  • An icon of your special skill is add on top of the screen, you can mouse over it to see your current skill level and what it does
  • Cards with drawing abilities and another skill, such as Elven Surprise, Wardens Resolve, and Sneaky Surprise, can be used even when there are no more cards to draw

Bug fix

  • Score bug for final boss
  • Click box issue of the Spirits’ crosshair on bosses
  • Minor visual bug for energy display

Changed files in this update

