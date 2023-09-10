v1.5 Update notes

New small features/ Improvement
- In battle, after clicking a card (without releasing the mouse), you can cancel its use with a right-click or by pressing the escape key
- A new map button is added on the top of the screen, you can check the map anytime
- An icon of your special skill is add on top of the screen, you can mouse over it to see your current skill level and what it does
- Cards with drawing abilities and another skill, such as Elven Surprise, Wardens Resolve, and Sneaky Surprise, can be used even when there are no more cards to draw
Bug fix
- Score bug for final boss
- Click box issue of the Spirits’ crosshair on bosses
- Minor visual bug for energy display
