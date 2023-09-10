9-10 A batch of experience optimization and bug fixes

BUG FIX: After moving and rotating, the cannon picture does not display.

BUG Fix: The problem of residents walking to the feeder and the side where monsters eat to replenish food

Optimization: Added prompts for "wells" and "beehives" in the construction list, which can be built in farmland or orchards

Optimization: After the shelf is prohibited from being accessed or sold, the corresponding status icon is displayed. The mouse pointer prompts to display the corresponding text description

Optimization: Mouse tips in the pasture, showing the type and number of animals

Optimization: Improve interface multi-language translation

Optimization: In the resident information interface, if the coachman is on vacation, the countdown to the vacation time will be displayed.

BUG Fix: Some items were left at the dock and the ship was not fully loaded, causing the ship to be unable to go to sea for trade.

BUG Fix: When the carriage is being transported automatically, the carriage driver stops the carriage randomly and is busy with other things.

Optimization: When picking up items and determining whether there is a threat nearby, slimes are excluded.

BUG FIX: When students and teachers are displayed, the hierarchical relationship with tables and chairs is incorrect.

BUG repair: The problem of incorrect hierarchical relationship between waiters and reception desks

Optimization: Our soldiers or Titans who are stuck in the terrain can move to nearby areas to escape on their own to avoid being stuck.

Optimization: Start customization, separate immunity to hunger and immunity to cold

BUG Fix: Digging a local ancient tomb may cause the treasures in the ancient tombs in other territories to be lost.