 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 10 September 2023

9-10 A batch of experience optimization and bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12152009 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

BUG FIX: After moving and rotating, the cannon picture does not display.
BUG Fix: The problem of residents walking to the feeder and the side where monsters eat to replenish food
Optimization: Added prompts for "wells" and "beehives" in the construction list, which can be built in farmland or orchards
Optimization: After the shelf is prohibited from being accessed or sold, the corresponding status icon is displayed. The mouse pointer prompts to display the corresponding text description
Optimization: Mouse tips in the pasture, showing the type and number of animals
Optimization: Improve interface multi-language translation
Optimization: In the resident information interface, if the coachman is on vacation, the countdown to the vacation time will be displayed.
BUG Fix: Some items were left at the dock and the ship was not fully loaded, causing the ship to be unable to go to sea for trade.
BUG Fix: When the carriage is being transported automatically, the carriage driver stops the carriage randomly and is busy with other things.
Optimization: When picking up items and determining whether there is a threat nearby, slimes are excluded.
BUG FIX: When students and teachers are displayed, the hierarchical relationship with tables and chairs is incorrect.
BUG repair: The problem of incorrect hierarchical relationship between waiters and reception desks
Optimization: Our soldiers or Titans who are stuck in the terrain can move to nearby areas to escape on their own to avoid being stuck.
Optimization: Start customization, separate immunity to hunger and immunity to cold
BUG Fix: Digging a local ancient tomb may cause the treasures in the ancient tombs in other territories to be lost.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1455911 Depot 1455911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link