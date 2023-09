Share · View all patches · Build 12152000 · Last edited 10 September 2023 – 03:46:08 UTC by Wendy

Attempted to fix the issue where the game crashes after playing for an extended time

Attempted to optimize the lag issue in the late game

No tests conducted... Brothers, please bear with us... If there are still issues, it's best to leave a comment to provide feedback.

Fixed the bug where the Boss couldn't kill the player when a shield was present.

Fixed some text-related bugs.