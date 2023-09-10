- All turrat health points has been reduced
- Updated the main menu logo to match the latest branding
- Fixed a softlock when your companion dies while you have a hydra
- Raised exp yield for higher level monsters
Monster Path update for 10 September 2023
Release Notes for 9/9/2023
