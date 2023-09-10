 Skip to content

Monster Path update for 10 September 2023

Release Notes for 9/9/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12151891 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • All turrat health points has been reduced
  • Updated the main menu logo to match the latest branding
  • Fixed a softlock when your companion dies while you have a hydra
  • Raised exp yield for higher level monsters

