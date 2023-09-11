 Skip to content

100% Orange Juice update for 11 September 2023

Versioned Hotfix Live!

Build 12151841

  • Fixed Co-op Forced Revival being able to be used with no targets.
  • Fixed Co-op role levels popup being covered.
  • Fixed Fish-a-Fish field event being selectable in Fish-a-Fish mode by scrolling right.
  • Fixed unit-inspection popup persisting and unable to be closed if it's up while a fishing minigame starts.

