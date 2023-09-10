 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MuseSwipr update for 10 September 2023

Input fix for Europe, Beatmap playtime tracking, QoL changes - Sep 10

Share · View all patches · Build 12151763 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Join our Discord community for progress updates on the performance system, rankings, and the new level editor! https://discord.gg/NQ7UvKaU6z

  • Input calibration no longer bugs out for European culture settings.
  • Added new calibration preset: Balanced. This is now the default preset.
  • Added playtime tracking for Steam Workshop beatmaps.
  • Speed modifier is now properly rounded.
  • Added Key Zapper as a skinnable element (the purple lightning that zaps the keys on note hit).

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1879342 Depot 1879342
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link