Input fix for Europe, Beatmap playtime tracking, QoL changes - Sep 10

- Input calibration no longer bugs out for European culture settings.
- Added new calibration preset: Balanced. This is now the default preset.
- Added playtime tracking for Steam Workshop beatmaps.
- Speed modifier is now properly rounded.
- Added Key Zapper as a skinnable element (the purple lightning that zaps the keys on note hit).
