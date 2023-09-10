For some reason, the thing I use to mark a chapter completion (complete with Notify) wasn't there for Demon and Mage. So I added it, and also put in code that if you have seen the Dee Home scene (the last one), it will add that in.
Fire of Life: New Day update for 10 September 2023
Scene Completion wasn't there...
Patchnotes via Steam Community
