Fire of Life: New Day update for 10 September 2023

Scene Completion wasn't there...

Share · View all patches · Build 12151700 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For some reason, the thing I use to mark a chapter completion (complete with Notify) wasn't there for Demon and Mage. So I added it, and also put in code that if you have seen the Dee Home scene (the last one), it will add that in.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2174781 Depot 2174781
  • Loading history…
