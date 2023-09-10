 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Goblin Adventurer Hunting update for 10 September 2023

Ver1.04 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12151624 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Bug fix: When destroying an empty box with ATK, the "DOWN" display appeared even though items were not decreasing.
・Typo correction in the English version of the Achievement Room: "GGOLD" changed to "GOLD."
・Bug fix: Treasure Complete Achievement could not be unlocked.
・Bug fix: In the Preparation Map (STEP0), after acquiring ENERGY and returning to the base, going back to the Preparation Map showed that ENERGY had already been obtained.
・Correction of the display conditions for ladybugs in the Treasure Room.
・Bug fix: Fixed an issue where it was impossible to open a luxury treasure chest under certain conditions.
・Adjustment of the contents of luxury treasure chests (increase in the appearance of clocks and recovery items).

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2499771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2499772
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2499773
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2499774
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link