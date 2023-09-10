Ver1.04 Update

・Bug fix: When destroying an empty box with ATK, the "DOWN" display appeared even though items were not decreasing.

・Typo correction in the English version of the Achievement Room: "GGOLD" changed to "GOLD."

・Bug fix: Treasure Complete Achievement could not be unlocked.

・Bug fix: In the Preparation Map (STEP0), after acquiring ENERGY and returning to the base, going back to the Preparation Map showed that ENERGY had already been obtained.

・Correction of the display conditions for ladybugs in the Treasure Room.

・Bug fix: Fixed an issue where it was impossible to open a luxury treasure chest under certain conditions.

・Adjustment of the contents of luxury treasure chests (increase in the appearance of clocks and recovery items).