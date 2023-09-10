Patch 1.01 is Out Now!

Attention Shoppers!
We have a minor patch to the game for you. Full patch notes are below.
PATCH NOTES:
- Fixed an issue that caused multiple lose screens to appear in single player
- Fixed an issue that prevented non-host players from grabbing items
- Fixed an issue that made players' carts appear in multiple areas at once in multiplayer
- Fixed an issue that prevented players' customization options from showing up outside of the lobby
- Adjusted text formatting in the Challenges UI
Happy Shopping!
