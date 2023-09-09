Scrap-hater's Cleanup Patch

Rerolled Pure items should now always be Pure.

Made the Pure keyword info tooltip box more pure white.

Increased consecutive Repair Station use cost from 1 -> 50 gold. (About half of the previous 1 Scrap.)

Made Daggers slower.

Removed infusion slots from consumables and added lil info messages when trying to infuse without target item/material item or into a consumable.

Admiral & Old Digger no longer drop their weapons on death.

Dragon no longer drops a gold chest, but there's a gold chest in front of the gate in the exit room he guards.