-
Rerolled Pure items should now always be Pure.
-
Made the Pure keyword info tooltip box more pure white.
-
Increased consecutive Repair Station use cost from 1 -> 50 gold. (About half of the previous 1 Scrap.)
-
Made Daggers slower.
-
Removed infusion slots from consumables and added lil info messages when trying to infuse without target item/material item or into a consumable.
-
Admiral & Old Digger no longer drop their weapons on death.
-
Dragon no longer drops a gold chest, but there's a gold chest in front of the gate in the exit room he guards.
-
The Infusion Slot Upgrade item will now collect itself if not collected in 10 seconds, to avoid situations where the boss dying in awkward places prevents players from getting the reward.
Gatedelvers Playtest update for 9 September 2023
Scrap-hater's Cleanup Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
