0.48

Armored Planet explode sound now plays at the proper volume.

Ammo locked button sound now plays at the proper volume.

Updated games engine to a newer version of GM2.

Fixed an issue where the intel 2 unlock was not showing up for some players.

Fixed an issue where the intel 2 unlock was not going away after purchase.

Fixed the intel 1 and intel 2 unlock text in the shop to make it fit the buttons better.

Added buy bonus starting power to the points shop. Cost is 10 points per bonus starting power.

Added buy bonus starting money to the points shop. Cost is 10 points per bonus starting power.

Point rewards for level 4 reduced to 4 from 5.

Point rewards for level 6 reduced to 6 from 10.

Point rewards for level 7 reduced to 7 from 10.

Point rewards for level 8 reduced to 8 from 10.

Point rewards for level 9 reduced to 9 from 10.

Point rewards for level 10 reduced to 10 from 25.

Point rewards for level 11 reduced to 11 from 25.

Point rewards for level 12 reduced to 12 from 25.

Point rewards for level 13 reduced to 13 from 25.

Point rewards for level 14 reduced to 14 from 25.

Point rewards for level 15 reduced to 15 from 25.

Point rewards for level 16 reduced to 20 from 30.

Point rewards for level 17 reduced to 20 from 30.

Point rewards for level 18 reduced to 35 from 50.

Point rewards for level 19 reduced to 35 from 50.

Point rewards for level 20 reduced to 50 from 75.

Point rewards for level 21 reduced to 50 from 75.

Point rewards for level 22 reduced to 50 from 75.

Point rewards for level 23 reduced to 50 from 90.

Point rewards for level 24 increased to 90 from 100.

Point rewards for level 39 reduced to 300 from 500.

Point rewards for level 40 reduced to 500 from 1500.

All Challenge levels now give 25 points for completion.