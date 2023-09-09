 Skip to content

Half Alive update for 9 September 2023

NEW PERKS

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome Fast Reload & Adrenaline in the game !
May those perks help you survive longer.
![]({STEAM_APP_IMAGE}/extras/Screenshot_2.png)

