Welcome Fast Reload & Adrenaline in the game !
May those perks help you survive longer.
![]({STEAM_APP_IMAGE}/extras/Screenshot_2.png)
Half Alive update for 9 September 2023
NEW PERKS
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Welcome Fast Reload & Adrenaline in the game !
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2556811
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update