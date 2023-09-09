New AI War 2 build! https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion_Part_II#5.565_The_League_Of_Arphar_Mods

This one is pretty huge on the modding front, and it's not just the mods from Arphar -- although they are certainly the hugest part.

Essentially, Arphar has introduced two entirely new factions, with their own ships and everything. He's also updated a number of his existing mods, and added new map types in them, and a bunch of other things. One of the new mods is The League of Evil, which is just such a cool name to begin with. Those have extra bonuses in them if you're playing as a Necromancer yourself, which is extra cool. There's also a new City Ships mod, which has a new invader appear with an allegiance that you can set. This release also has the first instance of a mod that mods another mod; in this case, Arphar has added yet another mod, which mods the Hydral Federation mod by StarKelp, adjusting balance.

Badger has made some balance updates to the Sidekicks mod.

Dismiss has made a ton of updates to his own mods, as well as to some core code things to support other modders, and to fix a few recent bugs and typos, and add some extra features related to ship targeting.

Enjoy!

You can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine! Steam page is more up to date than it was, but a lot is still to-be-revealed. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ We'll be resuming having alpha testers within two weeks, probably. Last week was super productive, and the plans for this next week really bring a lot of things together in a way where having testers again would make sense. Very excited for folks to see what's going on, it's really quite an exciting title. Feel free to go to our discord (https://discord.gg/arcengames) and post here: https://discordapp.com/channels/240637654717300736/1086679572373848244 if you're interested in being a part of either the early alpha or a later phase. There is now a direct signup form here: https://forms.gle/sYj9hH3Bh2TJ2Hbx5