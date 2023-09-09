Small bug fix Frozen Zero Deck

Bug Fixes:

Stability Enhancement: Players will no longer experience game freezes when the Dealer's card count reaches zero. This issue has been resolved, ensuring a smoother gameplay experience.

Goblin Intro Video: The Goblin intro video will now adhere to its intended behavior. It will only Skip play when the player clicks with their mouse.

Menu Screen Optimization: The return button card has been adjusted to ensure it no longer appears when it's not intended to be displayed on the style menu screen. This enhances the overall aesthetic and functionality of the menu interface.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback. We remain committed to delivering the best gaming experience possible and look forward to bringing you more exciting updates in the future.ːSF6_Delta_Catː